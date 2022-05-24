Visitor claims crown at Tura

Lachlan Chamberlain from Pymble Golf Course is the 2022 Tura Beach Open champion - and he won the money for the golden shot on the 9th hole, missing the cup by only 8cm!
Golfers came from a wide range of golf clubs to play in the competition on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.
The 2022 Tura Beach Open Competition over 36 holes was played in sunny weather, although the golf course was still wet in many places after repeated rain events.
Chamberlain, from Pymble GC, won with 150 strokes.
The runner-up was Harry Petersen (Concord GC) who was only one stroke away on 151. Rob Staite (Tura Beach) was third, on a count back, also on 151 strokes.
The A grade nett winner was Andrew Kew (Tura Beach GC) with nett 149 on a count back from Michael Williamson (Murrumbidgee GC).
B grade gross was won by Stuart Peacock (Yowani CC) with 167 strokes, ahead of Philip Rolfe (Tura Beach CC) on 169 strokes.
B grade nett was won by Leigh Bedford (Corowa GC) on nett 146, ahead of Philippe Denoso (Nelson Bay GC) on nett 147.
C grade gross was won by Dario Signorini (Bermagui GC) with 187 strokes, on a count back from Rob Vandeyk (Tura Beach CC) also on 187 strokes.
C grade nett was won by Glenn Patrick (Warburton GC) with nett 153, ahead of Stuart Patrick (also Warburton GC) on nett 157.
On Tuesday 17 May 2022, a stableford competition off the white markers was won by Scott Richardson in A grade with 37 points, ahead of Jonathon Kite on 35 points.
In B grade, Graham Brown won with 36 points ahead of Robert Eley on 35. In C grade Don Sinclair won with 34 points ahead of Matt Papp on 33.
Nearest the pins were won by Greg Smith on the Arcuthe 3rd, Joe Fitzpatrick on the Mastercut Meats 5th, Don Sinclair won the MorMors 9th and Scott Richardson won the Golden Shot 13th. Chris Morgan won the Bega Cheese 17th.
The ball competition went to 31 points.
