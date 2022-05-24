Merimbula News Weekly

Visitor claims crown at Tura

May 24 2022 - 12:00am
Lachlan Chamberlain from Pymble Golf Course is the 2022 Tura Beach Open champion - and he won the money for the golden shot on the 9th hole, missing the cup by only 8cm!

Local News

