The beat of the jungle drums keeps Merimbula dance group on their toes

On Friday, May 20 Merimbula's Take Your Brain Dancing group held a themed Jungle Dance at the Merimbula Uniting Church Hall and as usual dancers entered into the spirit of the event to dress the part.
Organiser and dance instructor Wendy Colhoun said the night was everything they had planned with lots of fun and plenty of dancing.
"The lion may have been sleeping in the mighty jungle but the dancers were dancing to the marvellous music from The Lion King. And the Pink Panther made an appearance too, venturing briefly into the mighty jungle," Ms Colhoun said.
"Lots of dancers dressed in the jungle theme with one couple thinking proactively and bringing bandages for possible snake bite and salt for potential leach attack. Laughter was the key word for the night," she added.
If you would like exercise your brain and your feet at the same time and take your brain dancing, contact Wendy Colhoun on 0412 997 769.
