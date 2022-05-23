Merimbula News Weekly
A clean sweep across much of the Eden-Monaro electorate for Kristy McBain

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:33am, first published May 23 2022 - 1:30am
At Pambula Public School where Kristy McBain took 63.93 per cent of the vote on a two candidate preferred basis (from left) Steve Jeffries, Simon Daly, Geoff Ward and Rebecca Fox. Photo Ben Smyth

Kristy McBain has cemented her position as the Labor member for Eden-Monaro by not only holding the seat but increasing her winning percentage in the two candidate preferred battle.

Senior Journalist

