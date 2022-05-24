Great home and location

"What a fantastic house if you're a first home buyer, downsizer or investor," said agent Robert Schadel.
Advertisement
The great location of this address is just one highlight.
It is "central to town and 150 metres to the TAFE, and only one kilometre to the CBD," Robert said.
The layout is also great for starting a family.
There are "three bedrooms, two of which are huge, [and] a brand new bathroom with mega style."
It also enjoys a generous living area and kitchen with dining area.
"The kitchen, whilst being original, is in great condition and extremely functional with lots of storage."
Temperature control is achieved by way of a "cosy wood fire and [reverse-cycle] air-conditioning for back up and cooling."
As an added bonus, "the house has been professionally painted throughout so it's fresh and ready."
The layout also benefits from a separate laundry and a child-friendly or fur-baby friendly yard which is fully fenced, along with a garden shed and a pergola.
Plus there is the benefit of the "870 square metre block size which is also a winner if you're after somewhere to start a family."
Meanwhile "the double garage has lots of storage room [and] workshop space for all your toys."
Construction wise, it's "solid in brick, and built in the '80s."
And, as already hinted at, there's nothing that you will need to do because "this home is move-in ready," Robert said.
So, if you're going to be a first home buyer, "stop paying rent and make the change."
Or, "for investors, it will easily rent for $500 a week."
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property.
Advertisement
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.