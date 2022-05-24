Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property

2a Koolgarra Drive, Bega

By House of the Week
May 24 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great home and location

3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 2a Koolgarra Drive, Bega
  • $649,900
  • Agency: Bega Valley Realty
  • Contact: Robert Schadel 0457 572 073
  • Inspect: By appointment

"What a fantastic house if you're a first home buyer, downsizer or investor," said agent Robert Schadel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.