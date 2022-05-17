Eagles at Tura despite the wet

On May 14 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition off the blue markers. The winner in A grade was Rod Caldwell with a score of 40 points, ahead of Mark Jorgensen on 38. B grade was won by Bob Conolly with 39 on a countback from Mitch Wallis. C grade was won by Ken Coulter with 41 ahead of Kobie Twigg with 37.