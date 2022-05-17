Eagles at Tura despite the wet

The Tura Beach Golf Course is looking great, even if it is wet underfoot, with many players losing their balls, plugged in the soft ground.
On May 14 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition off the blue markers. The winner in A grade was Rod Caldwell with a score of 40 points, ahead of Mark Jorgensen on 38. B grade was won by Bob Conolly with 39 on a countback from Mitch Wallis. C grade was won by Ken Coulter with 41 ahead of Kobie Twigg with 37.
Nearest the pin on the 3rd hole was won by Josh Mawby. Tom Hammond won on the 5th, Travis Clayton 9th, Matt Stroud won the Golden Shot 13th, and Mark Jorgensen 17th. James Ashcroft hit an eagle on the par 5 18th.
On Tuesday, May 10, a par competition off the white markers was won by David Crowe in A grade with +2, on a countback from Mark Jorgensen. In B grade, Don Bonthrone won with -1 on a countback from Richard Vivian. In C grade Matt Papp won with a score of par, ahead of John McPherson (Pambula-Merimbula GC) on -2.
Nearest the pins to Andrew Dick on the 3rd, Gary Kichenside 5th, Rob Staite 9th, Colin Cuzner the Golden Shot 13th, and Greg Smith 17th. Mark Jorgensen had an eagle on the par 5 16th.
On Wednesday May 11 , 38 ladies played in two events run concurrently. The final round of the Club Championships attracted 23 players in a stroke event, and 15 ladies played in a stableford.
With Club Championship events for 2022 played cumulatively over three weeks, the winner of Division 1 (and club champion) was Di Martin, Division 2 winner was Dulcie Thistleton and Carolyn Gale won Division 3.
In the stroke event, the winner of A Grade was D Thistleton with 74, from L Plummer on 77.
B Grade was won by C Mercieca with 74, from R Grange on 76.
NTPs were won by D martin, L Staite, and R Grange.
In the stableford, the winner was W Moon with 33 points on a countback.
NTPs went to S Gorny and J Kichenside.
