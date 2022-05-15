Merimbula Marine Rescue first regional base to have state-of-the-art communication system installed

Merimbula Marine rescue members are excited with the installation of state-of-the-art radio communications program called Frequentis.
Unit Commander Sonia Teston said the Frequentis system operated online and was commonly used in air traffic control towers due to its excellent features and clarity.
"The Frequentic system significantly contributes to successful completion of safety tasks in communication control centers all around the world and we are happy to be the first base within Marine Rescue NSW outside of our State Communication Centre in Sydney to have it installed and operating," Sonia said.
"The system allows our radio operators to work hands-free in a digital space and creates less paper usage."
Instead of picking up a traditional radio handset to communicate with local vessels, the radio operator presses a foot pedal to transmit via a speaker mounted on a headset.
"The radio transmission is digitally cleansed of all background noise providing our radio operators with the clearest transmission possible.
"As an emergency service, we need to be equipped to deal with critical situations where every second counts and communication is key," Ms Teston said.
As a radio operator, volunteers provide a listening watch on the emergency calling channels in the case of a distressed vessel. When monitoring channels, Marine Rescue also provides a free service to log on vessels that head out to sea and log off on a safe return.
If a vessel has not logged off, Marine Rescue has procedures in place to check the safety of those on board.
If you wish to be a volunteer and learn new skills, Marine Rescue Merimbula provides all the required training. Email merimbula@marinerescuensw.com.au for details.
