Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

'Mallacoota Mayhem' for Merimbula Water Dragons' end of season event

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:00am, first published May 15 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around 40 dragon boat paddlers and partners attended the Merimbula Water Dragons end of season, social event at Mallacoota over the weekend May 14/15.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.