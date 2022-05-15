'Mallacoota Mayhem' for Merimbula Water Dragons' end of season event

Around 40 dragon boat paddlers and partners attended the Merimbula Water Dragons end of season, social event at Mallacoota over the weekend May 14/15.
While the majority of paddlers were from Merimbula Water Dragons, there were also paddlers from Canberra and Moruya enjoying what is known as the 'Mallacoota Mayhem' event.
Advertisement
With a theme of 'Hippies and Punks' most took the opportunity to dress for the occasion which is an annual, all day on-water event with multiple team challenges requiring paddlers to work together to get points for their respective teams.
But it wasn't just for paddlers with sweeps being sent out to do a donut - or turn the boats through 360 degrees in a timed event.
There were also tugs of war where six paddlers at each end of the boat face off to paddle the hardest and push the opposing team backwards.
Over lunch the challenges moved to land with a wellie throwing competition.
After a full day of paddling, everyone met for dinner with more quizzes and prizes given out.
If you would like to give dragon boating a try talk to club president Gill McCallum about this social and competitive team sport. New paddler programs are in the process of being organised. Gill can be contacted on 0419 317 642.
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.