Merimbula Wharf carpark road works to take place

Updated May 13 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:35am
Merimbula wharf and carpark. Photo: Bega Valley Shire Council

Bega Valley Shire Council has advised that road maintenance and surface upgrades will commence at the carpark of the Merimbula Wharf from Monday 16 May, weather permitting.

