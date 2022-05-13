Merimbula Wharf carpark road works to take place

Bega Valley Shire Council has advised that road maintenance and surface upgrades will commence at the carpark of the Merimbula Wharf from Monday 16 May, weather permitting.
These works will be carried out by local contractors, and the carpark will be closed from Monday 16 May to Tuesday 17 May, between 7am and 5pm on each day.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
Road closure signs will be in place for the duration of the works.
"We thank you for your patience," said a spokesperson from Council.
For more information, please contact Council's civil contractors supervisor, Craig Corby on (02) 6499 2222.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.