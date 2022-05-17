Merimbula News Weekly
7 The Dress Circle, Tura Beach

By House of the Week
May 17 2022 - 10:30pm
An award-winning home

4 BED | 2 BATH |  3 CAR

  • 7 The Dress Circle, Tura Beach
  • Price guide: $1,650,000
  • Agency: One Agency Dwyer Properties.
  • Contact Hayden Ferencz 0487 001 525
  • Inspect: By appointment

"You will instantly fall in love with this stunning, one of a kind award-winning home that sits on the corner of one of the most premier streets on the Sapphire Coast," said agent Hayden Ferencz.

Local News

