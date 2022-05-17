An award-winning home

"You will instantly fall in love with this stunning, one of a kind award-winning home that sits on the corner of one of the most premier streets on the Sapphire Coast," said agent Hayden Ferencz.
This mimosa-inspired design built by Tony Rettke won the award for HIA ACT & Southern NSW Project Home of the Year in 2010.
The entrance features solid timber posts milled from Bemboka which is lit by grand sensor lighting and a wide opening front door.
"There is zoned ducted air-conditioning so you will have the ultimate climate anywhere inside this home."
Adding to this is well insulated doubled glazing glass and low-E glass which insulates the home and suppresses external noise.
"There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double garage and an extra garage for the boat or storage. All of the bedrooms have the ducted air-conditioning while the master features a walk-in robe, an ensuite, and with just a touch of a button, the blinds retreat to the ceiling revealing commanding views over the bay."
Living is easy as there are three living areas coated in spotted gum flooring. However, "outdoor living is this home's specialty, whether it is over the grand undercover front deck taking in the views and the breeze, or at the rear undercover entertaining area that glamorously opens up with double-glazed bi-fold doors where there is an integrated outdoor kitchen and wine fridge."
The main kitchen features a Miele steam oven, plate warmer, oven, gas cooking, and an integrated dishwasher. The kitchen also features stone benchtops, soft-close drawers, plenty of storage and LED strip lighting.
