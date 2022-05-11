'TIS the season for brisk walks, warming foods and cosy evenings.
For many, winter is a time to restock and replenish.
We tend to hibernate, even though our country is among the warmest, with daytime temperatures rarely dipping below 10 degrees.
There are a number of activities we enjoy during the cooler months.
Christmas in July has become a popular event for many friends and families.
It originated in the United States in the early 1950s, where Christmas in August was created in Yellowstone National Park to accommodate a performance of Handel's Messiah.
Here, Christmas in July began in our coldest month as a way of connecting with others, usually with a warming, traditional meal.
Turkeys may be in short supply but try pork and beef as a substitute.
Slow-cooked lamb with rosemary and onions is another warm, hearty meal to serve. The beauty of marking Christmas outside the traditional season is the absence of pressure to exchange gifts.
But you can still make your own crackers and decorations to give the event a seasonal touch.
Winter is a great time to catch up on reading. Thousands of Aussies belong to books clubs, another good way to connect with friends and acquaintances in the colder months and to keep your mind active.
Most local councils have a list of some of the book clubs in your town.
It's tempting to stay inside when the mercury dips low, however, it's our peak season for team sports, which is a good way to connect with community.
Most districts have rugby union, league, soccer and touch football clubs to suit all ages.
Further afield, the Snowy Mountains is the place Australians go for skiing holidays, with the oldest ski fields and largest resorts.
Mount Mawson is popular for skiers in Tasmania, with an elevation of 1250 metres.
Closer to home, your garden still needs nurturing in the winter months.
Winter is the time to build frames around plants that may be affected by frost.
For a splash of winter colour, plant polyanthus, a pretty, winter-flowering plant with blossoms of pink, cream, yellow and blue.
Be inspired to keep active, physically and mentally, as our land cools.
WITH a seasonal change just around the corner, and colder weather starting to settle in, it's time to prepare your home for the winter months. The last two years have seen a sharp rise in the overall cost of heating homes due to a range of factors, including COVID lockdowns, people increasingly working from home, and a general increase in utility prices.
Now is the perfect opportunity to look at ways to make your home more comfortable for the winter months while keeping the financial impact to a minimum. While many people purchase small heaters to help fill voids, more efficient long-term solutions are needed.
Home and hardware guru Kerrianne Mahwood said that if you want to heat your home efficiently, then there are better solutions. "A lot of people use smaller blow heaters and electric heaters to heat office spaces or rooms they normally wouldn't use, but they can be quite expensive to run and only good for the short term or a quick burst of warmth."
Kerrianne said there was a range of ways to keep your home and your family warm; however, the best option would be different for each home. "Wood heaters are making a comeback as they can keep your home consistently warm across longer periods, especially given you can put them onto a slow burn overnight to keep your house warm during cold mornings," she said. "However, if you have to pay for firewood, they can become a bit of a hassle, which is why people then look at gas or electric."
Electric heating, typically one of the most expensive types, has seen a surge in popularity linked to the increase in homes with solar panels. Whether it is a stylish electric fireplace, ducted heating or simply a reverse cycle air-conditioner, solar power allows people to use electric heating without the usual associated high costs.
Kerrianne said that gas fires were also a great option because they provided exceptional warmth at the flick of a switch, with the look and feel of a cosy wood fire. "Gas heating can be very cost-effective compared to other options, and it's also great for outdoor entertaining areas and sheds, especially with area heaters or portable mushroom heaters."
No matter the type of heating you have, proper insulation is vital when it comes to keeping your home warm during winter, with the added benefit of staying cool in summer. Insulation is the most energy-efficient addition you can make to your home and can help you save up to 45 per cent on your current energy bills. Kerrianne said doing simple things like using door draught stoppers, adding rugs to floors, or installing double glazed windows can also help keep your home warm.
TACKLING those chores around your home becomes particularly important as winter approaches.
Mending draughty gaps between doors, inspecting chimneys and checking batteries in your fire alarm will keep you snug and secure in the cooler months.
Nick Dagg is a home maintenance expert who has decades of experience building and maintaining his own homes and working for others.
While he recommends hiring a tradesperson for electrical and plumbing work, there are plenty of jobs you can do yourself around the home.
"Home maintenance is a continuing aspect of owning a home," Nick says. "While ideally, you would check things over on a regular basis, you usually find issues when using items on a daily basis.
"In your own house, you can tackle most problems, from fixing leaking taps to redecorating your bedroom.
"But you must be confident you aren't going to mess up the job, and it ends up costing more money when hiring a tradie to fix your mistakes."
Nick advises checking for air leaks around windows and doors and fixing these with caulking and weatherstripping to insulate against the cold.
Check your roof for any leaks or damaged tiles before winter hits; clear debris from flat roofs.
If your hot water tank is outside, make sure it is protected with an insulating blanket.
While outside, trim any tree branches that may be prone to break during a bad winter storm. Make sure outdoor lights work during dark nights.
For help with your handy-work, Nick advises booting up your computer.
"The internet is a great source, and you can find excellent tutorials on how to tackle many home maintenance jobs around the house," he says.
"However, some of them do make jobs look easy, so be realistic about what your capabilities are and don't be afraid to ask for help or be guided by expert tutorials."
The internet is a great source and you can find excellent tutorials on how to tackle many home maintenance jobs around the house.- Home maintenance expert, Nick Dagg