Down South Jazz Club hosts Jeremy Sawkins Quartet at Club Sapphire

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 5 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:32am
On Thursday, May 19 the Down South Jazz Club has great pleasure in bringing to the stage of Club Sapphire The Jeremy Sawkins Quartet, featuring Jeremy Sawkins on acoustic and electric guitars, Duncan Brown on acoustic and electric bass, Paul Dion on keys, sax and flute and Ken Vatcher on drums.

