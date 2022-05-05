Down South Jazz Club hosts Jeremy Sawkins Quartet at Club Sapphire

On Thursday, May 19 the Down South Jazz Club has great pleasure in bringing to the stage of Club Sapphire The Jeremy Sawkins Quartet, featuring Jeremy Sawkins on acoustic and electric guitars, Duncan Brown on acoustic and electric bass, Paul Dion on keys, sax and flute and Ken Vatcher on drums.
Sydney-based guitarist Jeremy Sawkins has been an active member of the Australian music community since the late 1970s.
As well as being a composer/bandleader, Jeremy has shared the stage and recording studios with many notable musicians such as Tom Burlinson, Grace Knight, James and John Morrison, Don Burrows and Monica Trapaga.
He has performed all around Australia and in Europe and Asia. After living and working in Ireland for a few years from 2004, he moved back to Australia, relocating to the Illawara/Shoalhaven region in 2016, performing regularly in the area leading his own groups and as guitarist with vocalist Trish Delaney-Brown.
Duncan Brown began exploring music around age 12, taking up piano, guitar, trombone and drums and singing in school choirs. He took up bass at age 17, relocating to London a couple of years later and began regular study there.
Upon returning home to Australia Duncan completed both a Diploma in Jazz Studies (Performance) and a Graduate Diploma (Music) at the Australian National University.
After graduating, a move to Sydney in early 1997 saw the start of a busy and varied music career, featuring regular performances with Grace Knight, Marcia Hines, and Margaret Urlich, and also a stint with the Royal Australian Air Force Band. He has performed in many hit musicals including Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing, Grease and The Rocky Horror Show.
These two visiting musicians will be very ably backed by local musicians Paul Dion on keys/sax/flute and Ken Vatcher on drums.
This excellent evening of jazz will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on our web site. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door. The Club Sapphire bistro opens at 5.30pm for those who wish to have a meal first.
