Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property

16 Booroo Street, Pambula Beach

By House of the Week
May 10 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hidden beachside gem

2 BED | 1 BATH

  • 16 Booroo Street, Pambula Beach
  • Auction: On site 11.30am May 14
  • Agency: Eden Realty
  • Contact: Glenn Brunette 0427 260 500
  • Inspect: By appointment

This address is a "rare development opportunity positioned on 904.2sqm prime beachfront land in one of the most sought after locations in Pambula Beach and on the Far South Coast," said agent Glenn Brunette.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.