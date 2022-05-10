Hidden beachside gem

This address is a "rare development opportunity positioned on 904.2sqm prime beachfront land in one of the most sought after locations in Pambula Beach and on the Far South Coast," said agent Glenn Brunette.
Advertisement
Privately nestled amongst trees with lots of birdlife, with a reserve and small creek beside the block, the existing two bedroom beach bungalow is very comfortable with a large open plan living area opening onto a large deck that is ideal for family barbeques.
There is also a neat kitchen with dishwasher, reverse-cycle air-conditioning and accessed off the deck is a small room with a couple of bunks in it, ideal for storing your surfboards and beach gear. It is a classic beach holiday getaway.
"The site is ideal for a duplex development, subject to council approval. The block has a wide rear boundary providing plenty of room and easy access to each potential duplex. So not only will this amazing site be of interest to developers, but also two families could combine to secure the property. Alternatively it certainly is an amazing site for a single home."
Nestled in the aquamarine coastline of the Far South Coast, this sensational holiday home has it all.
It is just a short walk to Pambula Beach Surf Lifesaving Club, and to Broken Oar restaurant and café.
It is also within 10 minutes drive of Pambula, Merimbula and the airport (which has daily flights to Sydney and Melbourne).
"This is the first time this property has been offered for sale since the original crown land release. Don't miss this opportunity to secure one of the best locations on the South Coast."
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property.
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.