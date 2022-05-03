This is class with a capital C

If you're searching for a quality home combined with a low maintenance lifestyle this immaculately maintained split-level duplex townhouse is hard to top.
It is situated in Merimbula's Top Lake estate and overlooks a beautiful panoramic vista of the leafy surrounds framed with fabulous lake views.
On the lower levels there are two generous size guest bedrooms plus a media room or a large fourth bedroom, plus a full bathroom, a laundry, and direct internal access from the oversize double garage.
Upstairs includes the generous master suite, additional powder room and open floor plan incorporating kitchen, living and meals areas. Additional features include raked ceilings, fabulous full length picture windows which further enhance the views, granite benchtops, stainless steel appliances including 900mm wide semi-commercial gas/electric cooker and Miele dishwasher, a butler's pantry and reverse-cycle heating and cooling.
You will find neutral colour tones and attention to detail through the entire property including designer robes in all bedrooms, and beautifully tiled floors throughout. Even the bathrooms and laundry are finished with stone bench tops.
Outdoor entertaining and alfresco areas include large private front and rear balconies that offer plenty of cover and on ground level there is spacious fully enclosed courtyard.
The location enjoys wonderful privacy and close proximity to the popular boardwalk which offers a scenic and convenient level walk into Merimbula's cafes, shops, clubs and restaurants.
