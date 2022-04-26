Uniting people at Eden Advertising Feature

Help when needed: Uniting Eden supports people with compassion, dignity and respect. Residents have embraced Uniting's model of care, which supports them to live their day, their way. Photos: Supplied

Uniting has been caring for older Australians for over 100 years and they're proud to welcome the Eden community into their Uniting home.

It's like one big family home at Uniting Eden, with aunts, uncles and whole extended families living and working there.



Since Uniting acquired the home, residents have embraced Uniting's model of care, which supports them to live their day, their way.

Uniting Eden provides permanent and respite care that's carefully tailored to each person's individual needs.

Stylish and comfortable: Rooms have a seating area and an ensuite room at Uniting Eden as well as plenty of natural light and air-conditioning.

Local health practitioners visit regularly, there is round the clock nursing and the lifestyle team ensures that residents enjoy their days by participating in activities that are meaningful and enjoyable.

The home has four households with private ensuite rooms that have plenty of natural light as well as air-conditioning.



Most rooms face the beautiful gardens, which add a sense of beauty and peacefulness.

Stylish and comfortable: Uniting Eden home has four households with private ensuite rooms that have plenty of natural light as well as air-conditioning.

There is also a dedicated Memory Support Unit (MSU) which provides a secure environment with personalised care.

Residents are served their daily meals in the household dining areas, and there are quiet spaces for reading, relaxing or catching up with friends and family.

There's a library, activity room and cinema room, while outside, residents and their visitors can enjoy a game of bowls or mini golf or have a barbecue.

Hairdressing services are also available at the salon so residents can enjoy a pampering session as well as look their best.

Uniting Eden is the perfect mix of community and privacy.

Uniting Eden is the perfect mix of community and privacy. - Uniting Eden spokesperson

The lifestyle team maintains a lively social calendar for residents with lots of variety.



There are walking groups, artist workshops, scenic bus trips and happy hour.

It's a short walk to Aslings Beach and the lagoon, and the home has bus services which can transport residents out and about around Eden.

You're in good hands with Uniting Eden.

