Merimbula's Pacific Solar purchased by RACV Solar

news, local-news,

RACV (Royal Automobile Club of Victoria) has acquired the Merimbula-based arm of Pacific Solar and is planning to open a showroom in Merimbula or Pambula and hire more staff, CEO of RACV Solar, Andy McCarthy said. He said they were taking on the two full time staff from Pacific Solar and were looking for a sales manager, installers and admin staff. RACV Solar started in Gippsland and East Gippsland in 2010 and while they have been strong in commercial solar, Mr McCarthy said, they now find they also have about 50 residential installations a week. "We've been very strong in Mallacoota and so it was a natural extension to move into the Sapphire Coast. "This acquisition will expand RACV Solar's services to customers from Bairnsdale to Bega and beyond, giving them even greater access to quality, affordable solar and battery solutions," Mr McCarthy said. He also said they install chargers, connected to roof-top solar, for electric vehicles. "When we're doing new homes, we're running the cabling straight into the home," he said. The local company will now trade as RACV Solar and the existing Pacific Solar Merimbula team will become employees of RACV Solar. "We're excited to extend the RACV Solar business into this region, support local residents through this acquisition, and create employment and economic benefits for the regional economy," Mr McCarthy said. Managing director of Pacific Solar, Austin Vaughan, said they were "excited to have RACV Solar acquiring the Merimbula arm of the business, knowing that they will continue to provide high levels of service and care to Sapphire Coast clients". On social media Pacific Solar thanked "all our fantastic customers who have trusted Pacific Solar to meet their renewable energy expectations".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/34ab1eff-1190-4617-9973-b46e1f023dc2.jpg/r15_305_1927_1385_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg