Down South Jazz Club features James Morrison scholarship winner, Matt Sweeney

Award winning trumpet player and composer Matthew (Matt) Sweeney will be the featured guest artist at the Down South Jazz Club on Thursday, March 24 at Club Sapphire. Matt, who is based in Canberra, was the winner of the coveted James Morrison Instrumental Scholarship in 2016 which included recording an album at the ABC studios in Sydney. His tour experience with James Morrison in both Australia and the USA has given him a wealth of knowledge and musicality in jazz. He has played with Wycliff Gordon, Sarah McKenzie, Kate Ceberano and the One O'clock Lab Band. Mattt will be supported by three local musicians, Paul Dion on keyboard, Sam Martin on bass and Ken Vatcher on drums who need no introduction as they have played for the Down South Jazz Club on many occasions. This entertaining evening will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page of the club's website. You can also call Aileen or Kevin Walsh on 02 6495 9853, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door. The Club Sapphire bistro opens at 5.30pm for those who wish to have a meal first.

