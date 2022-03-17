Nethercote Music Factory returns

news, local-news,

The Nethercote Music Factory 'Blackboard Night' is back, March 19, from 6pm at Nethercote Hall, on the corner of Nethercote and Back Creek Roads. One of the organisers. Jim Hinckley said it was a chance to catch up with old mates and make new friends. "Forget the woes of the world for a while and enjoy a night of entertainment in the beautiful Nethercote Hall with live music, bush poetry and storytelling from local and visiting artists," Jim said. "If you think you have got what it takes, join the ranks of the musically magnificent on stage, or just sit back and soak up the artistry of our talented performers." BYO instruments and refreshments. There will be free sausage sangers from 5.30pm and a sumptuous supper (for purchase) will also be available later in the night. Entry is only $5. The Nethercote Music Factory is a not for profit organisation supporting local schools, charities and community needs. For more information call Carol 0487 899 677, Brian 0406 915 137 or Jim 6495 7468.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/a825fe66-88af-44e9-a75d-482a21384ba0.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg