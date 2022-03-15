Liberals trying to prepare for pre-selection meeting in Eden-Monaro

news, local-news,

The NSW state branch of the Liberal party is understood to be working towards an end of March meeting for Eden-Monaro Liberals so that pre-selection can take place. The fact that pre-selection is even being talked about in Eden-Monaro though clearly indicates more than one potential candidate has put up their hands. With the deadline looming, the state executive must work through the lists of members to see how many are eligible to vote before notices of the pre-selection meeting are sent out. There is also the question of where to hold the meeting given the shortage of time. Eden-Monaro is notorious for being so spread out, covering 41,617 sq km. Wherever it is held, there is a belief that the venue will need to be large enough to hold 200 plus people. The deadline is extremely tight especially considering the need to send out notification of the meeting. In the meantime Kristy McBain has said she will recontest the seat for Labor after winning it in a by-election in 2020 following the resignation of Dr Mike Kelly due to ill-health. The Australian Greens have announced Vivian Harris as their House of Representatives candidate for the seat of Eden-Monaro in the upcoming federal election. The United Australia Party has announced Darren Garnon as their candidate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/3a297194-bc30-437d-a551-36c102d00fe2.JPG/r0_298_545_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg