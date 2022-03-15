Anglers storm seas in sunshine

sport, local-sport,

A long awaited break in the poor weather has given our game fishing fraternity the opportunity to return to the edge of the shelf between Eden and Tathra where tremendous marlin activity continues. Good catches are reported together with some local bonito. Heavy swells continue to limit rock fishing with anyone braving the conditions urged to use life jackets on the rocks. Australian salmon and kingfish remain on the chew off local beaches as well as Long Point and Haycock. Kingfish up to 15kg have been taken from near shore. Otherwise some salmon and tailor are reporting from deeper waters on the Long Point Reef, probably avoiding the fresh at surface. Good snapper and a few morwong are now on the chew at Long Point, Lennards Island, North Head, Boyds Tower and Mowarry. Try prawns and squid as well as pink coloured soft plastics. Out of Merimbula ocean flathead appear to have shut down due to the fresh but away to the south past Mowarry some lovely fish are available. There are a few nice whiting and bream coming from local beaches. Luderick are quiet at the Merimbula Fishing Platform, generally best early morning on their way out to feed. Large seas seem to have washed lots of cabbage weed into the sea, so by evening the returning fish are well fed and not looking for more food. Tailor are plentiful best in late afternoon. Even though the waters are chocolate in colour black bream, dusky flathead, trevally, whiting and tailor plus the occasional kingfish have been reported from the Merimbula Lake channel. Whiting returns tend to improve as the cleaner water arrives with the incoming tide. In the Top Lake there is little activity apart from chopper tailor. There are lots of dusky flathead in the Pambula Lake, try the deeper waters in the channel past the Shark Hole. The Bega River remains very discoloured but good fish: dusky flathead, trevally, tailor and bream are back on the chew at Mogareeka. The Club will be open to all this coming Friday 18 March from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. MBGLAC membership applications, renewals and more at www.mbglac.com.au.

Anglers storm seas in sunshine