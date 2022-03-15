sport, local-sport,

The Pambula Skatefest will return on Sunday, March 20 after an incredible debut last year. "We were sort of thinking a small handful of entrants in each group would be good, but we ended up with more than 80 entries and we're hoping now that people are aware of it there will be more this year," Rotary's junior coordinator Chrisi Haar said. "It was certainly above expectations." Jointly organised by Pambula Rotary and the Sapphire Skate Park Association, Ms Haar said organisers this year were just going to build on the initial success with some expanded events on the weekend. Matt Blake from Matt Amped will be running a 'come and try' event where kids will be able to check out an array of skateboards and scooters. Another fun addition will be 'bubble soccer' thanks to support from the Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC). "The PCYC are bringing their bubble soccer, so that's something a bit of fun and something different for when the kids aren't competing." This year will also see an open age division for adult contenders to show their wares on the Pambula skate park. "That means it's all ages this year because it's really just about community," Ms Haar said. The Skate Park Association's Peter O'Keefe last year said that the level of talent on show was incredible "I think it would have been more surprising for those who don't go often [to skateparks] than it was for us - it was a really high skill level shown on the day," he said. Entries are open across skateboards and scooters and last year, the crowd was also wowed by an incredibly talented young roller skater with organisers hoping she'll make a return again on the weekend. Ms Haar said everyone is welcome with contenders strutting their stuff on the Pambula skate park in age-based heats. There will be music and Rotary will run a barbecue. Raging Bull Surf, Globe and Prodigy Scooters are all backing the event with some incredible prizes up for grabs. "We're doing the Steven Goodchild award again for sportsmanship for participation - Steve was a Rotarian who played a massive role in getting the skate park running," Ms Haar said. Entry forms are available at Raging Bull Surf in Merimbula, or registrations will open at the skate park from 9am on the day. "Last year it blew us all away and we hope to build on that," Ms Haar said.

