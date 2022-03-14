Page turning win for Merimbula book lover | Video

news, local-news,

Every year Collins Booksellers runs a nationwide competition to win every adult book in the Christmas catalogue. The draw includes customers from 24 stores around the country but this year it was a customer at Collins Books Merimbula, part of Merimbula Extra, who won over $8000 worth of books. And the prize could not have found a better winner because Merimbula local Lynda Pierce is an avid reader, and has been, since her very early years. "I treasure my books, I am a very keen reader but this will take me outside my usual genre," Lynda said looking at the 15 boxes of books - 217 books in total - that were about to be delivered to her home. "I'm pretty excited. I have a reading room; the whole house has books everywhere. This is so deliciously extravagant," Lynda said. "It's like a book bounty on the Sapphire Coast," she said with an excited grin. Owner of Merimbula Extra Russell Cromarty said they were especially excited because the winner was a local, rather an someone who was visiting. "We always run these competitions but they never happen to us," he said. But this time it did happen to them and CEO of Collins booksellers, Duncan Johnston and his wife and national book buyer, Diana Johnston drove from Melbourne with the books. Diana said they had thousands of entries for the competition. They were delighted to be giving the books to such a keen reader and also excited by the rise of print book reading. "Last year (2021) was the biggest year in terms of numbers of printed books ever for the entire world. We are now back to pre-e-book reader sales," Duncan said. He said that children represent 37 per cent of sales too. The company runs a separate Christmas catalogue prize for children. Lynda entered the competition after buying three books which she had planned to give as presents, but she couldn't bring herself to give them away. Now however, she will be able to, as they formed part of the original Christmas catelogue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/964d0bde-5f91-43ce-8009-54fff30b06a5.jpg/r0_513_4032_2791_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg