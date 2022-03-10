Merimbula landslip an issue for other home owners on Market St

news, local-news,

Home owners in Merimbula's Market St where the landslip occured on March 8, said they have spoken to council about the matter previously and offered to contribute towards costs. Daryl and Lynne Jennings own an award winning achitect-designed home sitting in an elevated position between Market St and Short St. They are next door but one, to the Souter's home which suffered erosion of the council land below it on March 8. Ms Jennings said they hoped they could come to some resolution with council about the "difficult and sheer bank" in front of their home. "This is an issue right from Albacore Apartments to the corner of Short St," she said. READ ALSO: "Council realises it has a problem and we offered to contribute funds. Our proposal, and we had it engineered, was to have two retaining walls, one at the footpath, and one at the boundaries with natives planted between but for us to do it, we had to do it before we built," Ms Jennings said. The process for drawing up plans and building Mr and Ms Jennings' home began in 2017 and the design and build process took about three years to complete. Ms Jennings said she understood council had more important priorities. "I'm sure council doesn't want owners messing about with their land but we're willing to work with council; it's a problem for all of us." Ms Jennings said that a large tree on the steep bank sits on a main sewer line, potentially a problem in the making. "But I understand that council has other priorities with the amount of road damage after the rain," Ms Jennings said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/cba8c8c5-1daf-4dcc-a645-414ce7ed3e36.jpg/r7_97_2554_1536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg