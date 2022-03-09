news, property,

House of the Week 3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR Uniquely bordered by two permanent babbling crystal clear creeks and located in the heart of Nethercote, this divine 1.42-acre country postcard property is just an unhurried 10-minute drive from the beach and the township of Eden. The fully established and stunningly beautiful property includes a turn-key three-bedroom home featuring a living area with slow combustion heater and French doors leading out to a covered patio, ideal for enjoying the amenity. A superb modern kitchen is equipped with a 900mm gas country range, while the adjacent dining space accesses the house-length front verandah. Bedrooms two and three are furnished with built-in robes, and the main bathroom has a bath, shower, and dual vanity. Meanwhile, a laundry, carport and rear deck for sunshine and privacy complete the versatile layout. In addition to the carport, there are gravel parking spots for up to six cars. The surrounds also include Nethercote's old Post Office - a tidy space with a wood heater and six rooms (these are currently used as storage/workshop), an older style garden shed, freestanding glass house/atrium, substantial and fully enclosed vegetable garden, numerous fruit trees, many established plantings and the best alluvial soil around. Make an appointment to see this unique property and all its extras with the agent.

