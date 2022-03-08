sport, local-sport,

Cricketers got a reprieve from the wild weather on the weekend and the Bluedogs and Knights made the best use of some sunshine with respective A grade results. The Bluedogs were at home to the Narooma Pirates with the Pambula Sporting Complex draining well to provide a stable and quick-running surface. Earlier in the week Merimbula's Berrambool Oval had almost resembled a lake, but it had drained sufficiently for the Knights to post a comfortable win over the visiting Bermagui Breakers. Aaron Miller returned strong figures with the ball, taking three wickets for 20 runs off an eight over stint that included a pair of maidens. Meanwhile, Matt Priem had four of his five overs go scoreless for the visitors and also securing one wicket for just five runs. Liam Cooper and Julian Poulter each scored 16 runs for the visitors, while Jason Berry knocked 19, but the rest of the Bermagui order tumbled cheaply as the club quickly found themselves dwindling all-out for 88 runs. Paul Blackwell and Blake Wiseman were dismissed cheaply for the Knights, but it did little to slow the flow of points with opener Brendan Daly top scoring with 49 not-out. Tyler Gray-Thompson (9) and a handy 11 from Charles Aggenbach pushed the total past the required with the Knights claiming a 3/90 victory with 18 overs in hand. At the Pambula Sporting Complex, the visiting Narooma side won the toss and went out to bat first. Opener Michael Talbott had a solid stint to score 29 runs before being caught by Harry McAlpin off a Rory McAlpin ball. However, the Bluedogs blind-sided the visitors with some neat early wickets to set up a stressful innings for their guests. Shane Baird and Tom Hammond catches provided for a couple of early ducks to get momentum going for the home roster. Josh Hammond impressed with his fielding to secure four key wickets including that of Elijah Blair who top scored for the Pirates with 39 runs. The Pirates finished all out for 127. The opening duo from the Bluedogs carved up the scoreboard to establish a 98-run partnership with Dean Mansfield scoring 62-runs not-out. Fellow opener Tom Hammond was bowled cleanly, but not before securing 53 runs off just 56 balls. Nine not-out by Rory McAlpin pushed the home team over the line to finish at 2/129. The Pambula Women's team all but replicated their round one win over the Bega-Angledale Bulls on Sunday. Opener Zali Lavender again crushed with the bat, retiring on 51 runs and while Mel Leach came in later in the order, she similarly knocked 53 runs before retiring not-out. Pambula batted to 3/173 to win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/5b38b58b-e71f-46f4-a349-6cfcefe9de5f.JPG/r1268_1564_4872_3600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg