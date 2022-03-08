Snapper on the bite in reefs

sport, local-sport,

Offshore conditions have been poor during the week but our game fishing fraternity is poised to return to the edge of the shelf between Eden and Tathra where there has been tremendous marlin activity. This is a great time for marlin off our coast and coincides with the Club's March Marlin Challenge. Heavy swells have limited rock fishing although Australian salmon and kingfish remain on the chew off Long Point and Haycock. Salmon and kingfish are available from the Merimbula Fishing Platform, generally best in late afternoon with tailor later on. A lovely 13kg kingfish was landed. The tailor appear to have gathered outside the lake to avoid the fresh. Best results from large hard body spinners and soft plastics emulating pilchards. With predominantly southerly winds best wharf fishing is now at Tathra where some frigate mackerel can be landed. Snapper have come on the bite along our local reefs with good catches reported from between Haycock and Lennards Island. Morwong are also available try prawns and squid. Ocean flathead both sand and tiger remain active along the 20 fathom line along the coast. Try off Kianniny and between Turingal Head and Long Point as well as off Eden. There are a few nice whiting and bream coming from local beaches using worms and pippis. Dusky flathead, bream, trevally and tailor plus the occasional kingfish are available in the Merimbula Top Lake on both bait and soft plastics. Best when the cleaner water arrives with the incoming tide. Try the deeper holes where the fish congregate beneath the fresh from the recent rain. To preserve fish stocks, catch and release is the order of the day. There are trevally, tailor and dusky flathead in the Pambula Lake, once again, in the deeper waters and the run in tide. Some snapper are reported in the SE part of the main lake. The Bega River remains discoloured but good fish: dusky flathead, trevally and bream are back on the chew, best on the run in tide at Mogareeka. The Club will be open to all this coming Friday 11 March from 6.00pm. Visitors are very welcome, come one and all and enjoy the fishing report, the ambience, friendship and lovely views with very competitive bar prices. Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host. Congratulations to Stuart Green and Alan Wilkins winner and runner-up of the monthly species competition with the largest catch and release dusky flathead. The monthly species for March is sand whiting. MBGLAC Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the Club's website www.mbglac.com.au .

Snapper on the bite in reefs