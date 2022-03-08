Medal presentation for dragon boaters

news, local-news,

With medals and a new gazebo, Merimbula Water Dragons had plenty to celebrate at the weekend. Following success at the Jindabyne Flowing Festival the previous week, the team received their medals for a silver place for the womens masters team and bronze for the masters mixed team. Prior to the mixed team's final heat they were sitting in fifth position. As the weather deteriorating quickly and the lake became choppy, the team went out with experienced sweep Mick Wood, for what turned out to be the last race of the day before the racing was stopped, and managed to move up two positions in the rough conditions. Merimbula Water Dragons president Gillian McCallum said it proved the benefit of going out for training even when the conditions were not ideal. After the medal presentation the club enjoyed a morning tea served from the new gazebo which had been provided by Merimbula Fish and Chips. Paddling takes place on Saturday mornings and Monday and Wednesday evenings. Contact Bev Steer on 0477 088 277 to find out more and when the next new paddler program starts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/e6d18ee7-82db-48f3-9fcc-bbec73d2095c.jpg/r188_379_4032_2551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg