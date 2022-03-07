Pambula Merimbula Lions co-ordinate Clean Up Australia Day teams

news, local-news,

Vicki Bond said she was delighted with how little rubbish Lions and community volunteers found during their Clean Up Australia Day (CUAD) event. "We just got it in on Sunday morning before the weather came in," Vicki said. "We met at 10am at the Tura Beach car park at the end of Tura Beach Dr with a 12 noon finish time but everyone was back by 11.15am," Vicki said. She has been doing CUAD for 10 years and said that with the exception of the last two years, the amount of rubbish was "unbelieveable". "It's a fraction of what it has been. The biggest find we had was a tent in bushland just off the walking track to the beach, in an unused camp site with a lot of rubbish," Vicki said. Vicki's team also went to bushland around the golf course at Tura Beach. Vicki and her partner Ric Vanderbom co-ordinated teams of Lions Club members but Vicki also had five community volunteers including two teenagers from Lumen Christi Catholic College, who told her they enjoyed volunteering. Ric and his team tackled Rotary and Spencer Parks and the road up to the ambulance station at Merimbula. "I was so pleased with how little rubbish we found but we do have to work at keeping our area clean," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/57d9fa73-696e-4ed9-8779-830193961473.jpg/r0_164_2016_1303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg