Warning of cyclonic conditions for Far South Coast and 'showbag of weather'

news, local-news,

Independent weather forecaster Dennis Luke is warning of "cyclonic conditions" for the Far South Coast from Wednesday evening, March 2 with the arrival of the east coast low that is building out to sea. "Because of the cyclonic conditions there's more wind and less rain but it depends where you are under the system,' Mr Luke said. "Winds could get to 30-50 knots - that's approaching 100km/hr and so boats need to be secured." He warned that with the saturation in the catchment, trees could be more easily uprooted as the wind increases. "This is a complex system developing into an east coast low," Mr Luke said. But Mr Luke said there's more to come at the weekend making it "a showbag of weather" for the area over the next few days. "After lunch on Saturday, (March 5), Saturday night and into Sunday there is another system which is moving up from Victoria. "We're talking at least 50mm and possibly up to 200mm, depending on how the systems works out but it's likely to rain for 48 hrs," Mr Luke said. This system will not have the wind associated with it and so will drop more rain, he explained. He says this is very much the province of La Nina especially second year running. "This is the second year in a row that we've had La Nina conditions and usually the second year brings more severe weather," Mr Luke said. In February 2021 Merimbula had a total 54.8mm of rain and in February 2022 there was 135mm. March 2021 saw flood devastation acrioss the Bega Valley with bridges wrecked and a rainfall total of almost 300mm recorded at Merimbula Airport. Mr Luke said despite earlier talk of a waning La Nina, he wasn't seeing any indications at the moment. Check out the Bureau of Meteorology's interactive poster of rainfall for the last 122 years across Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/8b6444b8-a498-44be-8bb9-f142fa4044ff.JPG/r0_82_968_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg