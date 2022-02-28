Garden Club off to a good start for the year

news, local-news,

Torrential rain on Saturday, February 26 did not deter members of the Merimbula & District Garden Club from attending their first meeting for 2022 at the Merimbula RSL. Thirty-two people, including three visitors, turned up and they all reported how very happy they were to meet again after so many months away due to COVID restrictions. Guest speakers for the day were sisters and club members, Silke and Birgit, who run Eco Printing and demonstrated the art of organic fabric dyeing with plant materials. As one of the many successful recipients of the 2021 BVSC Clubs Grants, the Merimbula & District Garden Club Inc. thanked the Merimbula RSL Club and Club Sapphire, Merimbula for their generous contribution. The club was able to acquire a much-needed computer and software package which is being used to store all club records, communicate electronically to all members and was put at good use on the day with a PowerPoint presentation by the president. The Merimbula & District Garden Club meets monthly on the fourth Saturday at the Merimbula RSL Club (10.15 for 10.30am) and always welcomes new members and visitors. For all enquiries, please contact president Kate on 0459 423 915.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/4f5ae988-bc95-44f5-9a12-67d0e4ddd6b3.jpg/r0_73_1107_698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg