Merimbula businesses are experiencing firsthand the difficulties trying to recruit and retain suitable staff as the nationwide labour shortage continues to impact business across Australia. In response to these challenges, the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Resources for Humans, will run a facilitated workshop that will consider new ways to: The facilitated workshop will be held on Thursday 17 March, 5.30pm-8.30pm, at the Merimbula RSL Club. Organisers said the workshop will: . identify the practices our businesses use to attract and retain staff, and consider what is and what is not working in the current labour environment . look at strategies MLEs use to attract and retain staff and how some of these innovative approaches could be scaled to meet the needs of our local SMEs . identify and implement a practical plan for Merimbula businesses to attract, recruit, and retain potential employees to meet fluctuating customer demand and peak periods . explore possibilities for streamlining and modernising the recruitment process, acknowledging external pressures (such as housing) that impacts our region on an ongoing basis . identify what issues would be better addressed collectively, as in Merimbula small business working together to tackle broader staffing issues, and what is best managed at the individual businesses level. The workshop has been funded by the NSW government Small Business Month Grant initiative This workshop will be facilitated by Kelly Maher from Resources for Humans who is a human resources (HR) consultant, specialising in employee relations and complex case management, with a career spanning 30 years. Shortly after moving to Merimbula in January 2021, Kelly joined the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce Committee and has been volunteering heavily since. Book tickets here at eventbrite.com.au

Attracting, recruiting, and retaining staff in tight labour markets