Wet weather puts a hold on circus shows

The continued rain has taken its toll on Hudsons Circus whose big top at Berrambool, Merimbula has suffered from the wet weather. There had been 34mm of rain from 9am Friday to 9am Saturday and a further 29mm from 9am Saturday until Saturday afternoon with more forecast. As a result the company announced on Saturday afternoon, February 26, that its shows scheduled for Saturday, February 26 at 4pm and 7.30pm and Sunday, February 27 at 11am, would be moved to another time slot. "Due to the large amount of rain overnight here in Merimbula and forecast rain for Saturday and Sunday, we have had to postpone our three scheduled performances for today and tomorrow for the health and safety of our patrons, staff and artists," Hudsons Circus said on Saturday afternoon. "We will automatically exchange all tickets to the three extra performances now scheduled for next weekend. You will receive an email within 24 hours with your new tickets," the company said. The next show will be on Thursday, March 3. NEW SHOWTIMES: 4pm Saturday, February 26 will exchange to 12.30pm Saturday, March 5 7.30pm Saturday, February 26 will exchange to 5pm Sunday, March 6 11am Sunday, February 27 will exchange to 2pm Sunday, March 6

