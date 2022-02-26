Plea for land as Social Justice Advocates order housing units for homeless

news, local-news,

While politicians have wrung their hands, the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast (SJASC) and the community of the Far South Coast have got on with the job and raised enough money to get six transportable housing units for the homeless. Now all that is needed is some land on which to place the units. SJASC president Mick Brosnan has put out an urgent plea for land after the community raised $200,000 which will be spent on transitional housing for homeless families. The organisation has sufficient funds and volunteer labour to install the two-bedroom homes and connect them to services. The units could be a lifeline for homeless families or those fleeing domestic violence. In anticipation of the arrival of the first two of six transportable transitional housing units, funded by their 'It's Up To Us' campaign, Mr Brosnan and fellow SJASC member Ray Tynan met with Bega Valley Shire Council's director community, environment and planning, Alice Howe to discuss possible sites for them. READ MORE: The SJASC had hoped that council had existing vacant land which could be available for immediate use. Mr Brosnan said that while Dr Howe expressed support for the campaign and sympathy for the plight of those in need, council was not able to offer any land. "We want something in Eden and Bega but there's nothing available without rezoning and that's not a simple or quick process," Mr Brosnan said. In the meantime, the SJA, having raised the money and found the product, now needs sites urgently. "We need residentially zoned town blocks. If there was nothing on it we could put one or two homes and if there was already a home on there we could put just one home. It must have power and water but doesn't need to be sewered because we can deal with that," Mr Brosnan said. The SJA is hoping there may be individuals who own land, who live elsewhere and would be open to leasing their land for a peppercorn rent for a minimum of two years. "We can come to a lease agreement or an MoU. We can easily show our bonafides and have the labour and skills to install the transportable homes, connect to services and remove them after the lease period is over. "But they do need to be close to town, Eden or Bega, because these families need access to support services and may not have a car," he said. The two-bedroom units include a bathroom, living area and kitchenette over 36sqm. "We've got to hook up to water and power, we may need to provide a septic tank, I want to put a roof over them and a water tank, have a verandah out front and some landscaping to make it comfortable," Mr Brosnan said. "Ultimately I would want to have solar on them and have them independent of power." READ ALSO: The SJASC would manage the land and adapt it to accommodate the units and would be responsible for the upkeep of the site. Mr Brosnan said it was important that the community knew the SJASC was "on to it, that we are acting upon and using their donations". He said that there are already two such units in the shire which have been approved, and so he didn't expect the approval process to be problematic. Anyone wanting to offer land or discuss the matter further should contact Mick Brosnan on 0410 697 229.

