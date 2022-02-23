Merimbula apartment perfect as a home, holiday spot or investment
House of the Week
2 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
- 67/1 Elizabeth Street, Merimbula
- Price guide: $800,000
- Agency: Sails Real Estate 6495 1988
- Contact: Tara Stone 0428 096 232
- Inspect: By appointment
This contemporary ground floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with two car spaces and lock-up storage is located within the sought-after Coast Resort.
It offers the highest standard of residential and holiday accommodation on the South Coast.
Featuring an open plan living space that extends to a generous outdoor balcony with a northerly aspect, residents can enjoy a relaxing outlook of the resort's luxurious lap pool.
The modern kitchen features stone benchtops, a Smeg oven and a gas cooktop.
Other internal features as standard include reverse cycle heating and cooling and high ceilings.
The resort is set among bird-filled native landscaping with two pools and a tennis court.
It is just a few minutes walk to Merimbula's main beach, the iconic Mitchie's jetty, the pub, town centre, shops and restaurants.
This property offers the flexibility to be enjoyed as a home, a holiday haven, an investment or a combination of all three.
The apartment represents outstanding value for money and is not likely to last long.
Holiday rental figures are available on request. Council rates are $2702pa and strata $4891pa.
Merimbula is a charming seaside town with much appeal for its diverse water-based activities and relaxed lifestyle.
Contact the agent to arrange an inspection of this desirable apartment.