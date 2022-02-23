Merimbula apartment perfect as a home, holiday spot or investment

news, property,

2 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR This contemporary ground floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with two car spaces and lock-up storage is located within the sought-after Coast Resort. It offers the highest standard of residential and holiday accommodation on the South Coast. Featuring an open plan living space that extends to a generous outdoor balcony with a northerly aspect, residents can enjoy a relaxing outlook of the resort's luxurious lap pool. The modern kitchen features stone benchtops, a Smeg oven and a gas cooktop. Other internal features as standard include reverse cycle heating and cooling and high ceilings. The resort is set among bird-filled native landscaping with two pools and a tennis court. It is just a few minutes walk to Merimbula's main beach, the iconic Mitchie's jetty, the pub, town centre, shops and restaurants. This property offers the flexibility to be enjoyed as a home, a holiday haven, an investment or a combination of all three. The apartment represents outstanding value for money and is not likely to last long. Holiday rental figures are available on request. Council rates are $2702pa and strata $4891pa. Merimbula is a charming seaside town with much appeal for its diverse water-based activities and relaxed lifestyle. Contact the agent to arrange an inspection of this desirable apartment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/ae7a2c5e-bead-4682-911e-af89b68bae0e.jpg/r4_178_1896_1247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg