Merimbula apartment perfect as a home, holiday spot or investment

2 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 67/1 Elizabeth Street, Merimbula
  • Price guide: $800,000
  • Agency: Sails Real Estate 6495 1988
  • Contact: Tara Stone 0428 096 232
  • Inspect: By appointment

This contemporary ground floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with two car spaces and lock-up storage is located within the sought-after Coast Resort.

It offers the highest standard of residential and holiday accommodation on the South Coast.

Featuring an open plan living space that extends to a generous outdoor balcony with a northerly aspect, residents can enjoy a relaxing outlook of the resort's luxurious lap pool.

The modern kitchen features stone benchtops, a Smeg oven and a gas cooktop.

Other internal features as standard include reverse cycle heating and cooling and high ceilings.

The resort is set among bird-filled native landscaping with two pools and a tennis court.

It is just a few minutes walk to Merimbula's main beach, the iconic Mitchie's jetty, the pub, town centre, shops and restaurants.

This property offers the flexibility to be enjoyed as a home, a holiday haven, an investment or a combination of all three.

The apartment represents outstanding value for money and is not likely to last long.

Holiday rental figures are available on request. Council rates are $2702pa and strata $4891pa.

Merimbula is a charming seaside town with much appeal for its diverse water-based activities and relaxed lifestyle.

Contact the agent to arrange an inspection of this desirable apartment.