Could Maverick be your purrfect pet?

Maverick is a two-year-old male tabby who absolutely adores humans. If you are looking for a feline companion who is quite demanding in his quest for affection, wanting to put his paws around your neck while he purrs and loves to be by your side wherever you go, Maverick may well be the cat for you. He has been confined in a cat pen for a month now since coming in to care and is always so happy to see his carer but he desperately needs his own family. His carer feels that he would be best suited to live with a family on a rural setting where he can enjoy some outdoor life but it is important that he be confined indoors at night. Cost $200. All animals available through AWLNSW are microchipped, de-sexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated. Their adoption fee is subsidized in the hope that rescue pets will be peoples first choice and that eventually we will be able to stop unwanted litters. You can view available animals on the face-book page www.facebook.com/AnimalWelfareLeagueFarSouthCoastBranch but you will need to call Animal Welfare League FSC Branch on 0400 372 609 to enquire about any of the many cats, kittens, dogs and pups available for adoption.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/4021f49f-4398-4e85-9347-f7afdce02c8e_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_385_3024_2094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg