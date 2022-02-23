Density concern over Tura Beach subdivision

news, local-news,

Tura Beach residents remain concerned about a subdivsion of land that would see two dual-occupancy blocks next to each other. The DA is for four homes - two dual occupancy, three-bedroom homes on a 1782.12sqm block in Wallaby Way. It first came to council in 2019 and after representations were made to council, more time was granted to residents to make submissions. In May 2019 council then requested more information from the applicant which was not completed until November 2021 but now, however it looks as though council is close to making a decision. One of the residents, John Aubrey said that several people had made new submissions to council about the proposal which he said is contrary to the original concept of the area. READ ALSO: Residents concern over Tura Beach subdivision "Even though I realise that the original DCP (Development Control Plan) has been superseded by the current LEP (Local Environmental Plan) there are still salient points which were raised in that DCP which I feel should still be relevant today," Mr Aubrey said. He points to the level of housing mix and housing choice in the precinct. "It is obvious from this and looking at the history of approved dwellings in the precinct that the Kangaroo Run and Wallaby Way area was designed for the larger style of home on the larger blocks. Application of dual occupancy provisions applies only to a few blocks within the precinct detailed in that DCP. Lot 32 (the block concerned) at that time was not one of those blocks," Mr Aubrey said. He and other residents are also concerned about increased traffic implications for the area and the potential destruction of mature trees to make way for the homes. Mr Aubrey said the proposed development may meet current guidelines within the LEP but did not meet the spirit of the definition of the R2 zoning, nor did it fit within the current planned and default built environment of the precinct.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/a6625d75-a2ed-4f65-86c3-6b993f8b4b65.JPG/r2_2_975_552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg