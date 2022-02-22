Rotary to hold International Women's Day lunch in Merimbula

news, local-news,

This year it's the Rotary Club of Merimbula that's organising the Bega Valley's own International Women's Day (IWD) 2022 celebrations, by arranging a lunch for 200 women and their guests on Friday, March 11 at the Merimbula RSL Club. International Women's Day is celebrated on the same day each year across the world. It aims to recognise women's achievements and raise awareness about women's issues. This year's theme is: 'Creating a Balance'. The work/life balance is an ongoing issue for many women who work as well as care for a family. Helping our audience to develop their own 'balance' will be guest speakers - Kristy McBain, member for Eden-Monaro, wife and mother, and Mia Maze, CEO and founder of Mazey Consulting. Organiser Gai Byrne said participants will be well-fed - the menu includes barramundi and steak, and desserts of Black Forest dome or choc/raspberry cake. "The event will kick off at 11am for 11.30am and will include a raffle and door prizes, with some terrific prizes from our generous local businesses. Proceeds will be going to the Bega Women's Resource Centre - this Centre provides support services to women in response to their social, educational and personal needs," Ms Byrne said. Tickets are $50 and tables are for 10. Tickets can be purchased from the Merimbula RSL in person, by phone 6495 1502, or email traceye@merimbularsl.com.au to be picked up later. Ms Byrne urged people to get out their glad rags, men and women, and get together with friends or family for a festive lunchtime of fun, good food and good company.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/293b34d6-b95b-4a4a-9621-f0e346cd1e1e.png/r0_52_720_459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg