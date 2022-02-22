sport, local-sport,

Just one game win separates second through sixth on the A grade cricket ladder. Merimbula claimed its second win of the one-day season on Saturday, downing Narooma to hold down sixth place, while the Pambula Bluedogs suffered a loss to Tathra. The Bluedogs are sitting in fourth place on averages with five teams sitting on three wins after five rounds. Good bowling from Zac Wells and Matt Priem kept Narooma quiet at the crease all-out for 75 with the Knights able to run down the target in 23 overs. Meanwhile, Pambula scored 182 runs with Shane Baird cut just shy of a half-ton at 49 runs. Despite a good target, Tathra performed strongly with the bat to finish 4/185 with nine overs in hand. Charlie Baker claimed three of those wickets with some good bowling. The Pambula women's team clocked up another win finishing 2/188 against Tathra (6/160) with Zali Lavender and Elizabeth Harley both retiring on 50.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/e25ece3f-1491-4c90-8dce-330b3412a1c7.JPG/r2165_1769_4887_3307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Knights charge down result