Merimbula Water Dragons power through at Jindayne's Flowing Festival

sport, local-sport,

Merimbula Water Dragons are celebrating the success of their mixed and women's masters teams at Jindabyne's Flowing Festival, February 19-20. The club took 28 members and a number of supporters to the Flowing Festival which had around 500 paddlers in sports teams and a large number of community and corporate team members. On Saturday afternoon, February 19, the 2km races were held with two sweeps Mary Balmain and Mick Wood expertly steering the boats around the turns course for the first time under the pressure of racing conditions. Merimbula Water Dragons president and head coach Gillian McCallum said she was very pleased with the results given the two sweeps had never swept those races before and "did really well". On Sunday the action moved to 200m sprint racing and both the mixed masters sport team and the women's masters team started well, showing their prowess in the first heats. Late in the morning however the wind came up and Lake Jindabyne started chopping up with wind across the course. Under the guidance of sweep Mick Wood, the mixed team went out for a second heat. Despite the conditions and quite a bit of water entering the boat, the mixed team scored a bronze medal after the two heats were finished. There was a delay and after one women's heat had to be discounted as crews struggled to finish in the conditions, placings were calculated on the first heats only, giving Merimbula a silver in the women's masters. McCallum said it was a particularly good weekend both socially and for racing especially as half the paddlers were relatively new to paddling. Following Merimbula Water Dragon's five-week new padder program, new paddlers have been receiving further training from McCallum, several times a week, in preparation for their first regatta. "They've all been working very hard and the team has progressed so well; I'm really pleased with our results," McCallum said. Anyone interested in paddling, even if you have never paddled before but are keen to have a go, contact Bev Steer on 0477 088 277.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/d5fb67e0-85b5-4a23-8b8a-3426a03124d5.JPG/r8_392_3256_2227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg