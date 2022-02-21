Merimbula team's success at Tennis Victoria Country Week

news, local-news,

Two tennis teams from the Bega Valley were among 1200 players and 189 teams who competed at the Tennis Victoria Country Week, Swan Hill (February 13-18) with the ladies team winning their division and the men losing in the semi-final. The ladies team PMT (Pambula Merimbula Tennis) of Marlene Veness, Pauline Downes, Denise Dion, Gen Ryan and Catherine Kennedy were sitting second on the ladder in their division (C3) in the grass court tournament. It followed a week of seven rounds of doubles matches, some of which were played in near 40 degrees of heat in the afternoons. Aware of the heat issues match officials moved to an earlier start, 8.30am, on some days and reduced some matches from eight game sets to a normal six game set. In the semi-final, second placed PMT defeated third placed Geelong Chardys, 2 sets, 22 games to 1 set, 10 games without the need to play the fourth set. They went on to meet first placed Gippy Girls in the final defeating them 3 sets, 26 games to 1 set, 24 games in a nail-biting final that needed to be played out for the four sets. The men's team, the Merimbula Bunnies, comprising John Rheinberger, Stefan Bertella, Dennis Love, Grant Smith, Bob Warren and Paul Warren were sitting in fourth place in the Special B1 ladder after their seven rounds of doubles and had to play the first placed Seagrubs in the semi-final. The Merimbula Bunnies put up a great fight losing by just two games (Seagrubs 2 sets, 27 games, Bunnies 2 sets, 25 games). Merimbula player Grant Woodbridge played for Canberra team, Weston Creek and got through to the final where the team was defeated three sets to one. The grass court tournament was played on 92 courts which included 47 permanent courts and 45 courts prepared on the soccer and croquet fields. Merimbula teams received a mention in the tournament wrap up as being some who had travelled the furthest for the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/f26941df-b4f0-40a8-ac89-bbb2273aa883.JPG/r26_134_1054_715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg