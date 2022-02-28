Obituary: Jonathan Vincent's zest for life cherished

community, babies-weddings-obituaries,

I met Jonathan in Sydney back in late December 1994 at his twin brother's bar known as the Stronghold, I had walked in to collect my wages, as I had been doing casual work there on weekends. Jonathan was sitting at the bar having a drink, we started chatting, then decided to play a game of pool and get to know each other. A few drinks, a couple of hours and 15 games later of which Jonathan kicked my butt 9-6, our friendship had begun. Over the years, Jonathan had numerous health issues, first with HIV+ (before we met) with undetectable viral loads and his first AIDS-related illness which was non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, diagnosed within the first year of our relationship. He was given a prognosis with worst case scenario of five weeks. Jonathan told me I could opt out if I wanted - my reply was simply "You aren't getting rid of me that easy". Within 1-2 years, and many treatments later, Jonathan and his twin brother were able to partake in a world first medical protocol, a stem cell transplant that successfully annihilated the cancer, giving Jonathan a new lease on life. I will never forget his zest for life, even with all the health issues, doctors and hospital visits. I knew that he was angry and hurting at times, however he always remained one of the most positive people I ever knew. His ability to tell it as it was and remain positive and strong with his manly charm and beautiful smile was something I admired about him. Jonathan loved playing tennis and golf. He loved his social games as well as more competitive rounds (I think he also enjoyed having his "me" time away from home on those days too). Many times, Jonathan would come home from golf and gripe about losing to a visitor of the club and that he was robbed - but then he'd do it all again days later and loved every moment. As well as playing sport Jonathan loved watching it. Be it cricket, golf, tennis or rugby, especially if it was against New Zealand. Although Jonathan had spent around 35 of the last 59 years in Australia, his rivalry between New Zealand and Australia was always there. He always rubbed it in when the Aussies lost against NZ, as I would when tides turned. His love for NZ never waned as he had hoped to return one day. We all know he loved his art. Whether it be by the creation of sculptures from recycled objects, dripping acrylics through a syringe, using a palette knife or even using a paintbrush. Jonathan knew how to turn a blank canvas into an explosion of emotion, telling a story with every stroke, drip and splatter. Jonathan's love of gardening was another beautiful trait I adored in him. His ability to spend hours in the garden, moving plants about and re-landscaping areas for neighbours or home, was just another sign of his love of life. I would plant something in the garden and a week later would find it moved because Jonathan thought it would look better elsewhere. I ended up leaving items I purchased in pots, telling Jonathan to feel free to place them where he liked to, which he always did. Then there's his love of opera, OMG my ears! Whether it be Pavarotti, or Montserrat Caballé, he'd happily listen and sing aloud whenever the opportunity availed him. Jonathan had a beautiful voice, but it was more the high notes of Monserrat that did me in. Jonathan started singing opera long before we met, I recall him telling me about joining the Wellington City Opera and performing in an 18-show performance of Oklahoma at the State Opera House back in 1981, future performances included La Traviata and Madame Butterfly. Jonathan tried out for the Australian Opera, but unfortunately found the whole experience overwhelming, as Opera Australia was an international company, unlike its regional New Zealand counterpart. Nevertheless, he loved showing off his vocals whenever the opportunity arose. Jonathan and I also loved watching TV series and great movies together. He loved his Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit (I feel it was more for the scenery of NZ than the actual storyline). Then there was Harry Potter. We watched and rewatched all eight movies so many times, I lost count. He'd even watch them while I was at work if he had nothing else to catch up on. I can still hear Jonathan voicing those quotes in character every time. Jonathan wasn't originally interested in marriage, saying everyone knew we were a couple and that it seemed like a waste of money, that it was just a piece of paper. This of course changed on December 29, 2019, while Jonathan was spending another 10 days in hospital with yet another life-changing prognosis. This date marked our 25th anniversary, so he thought he'd throw me through a loop and popped the question. We finally made it legal on August 23, 2020, with some of our closest friends. Jonathan was always the social one, didn't like letting anyone down, enjoyed being competitive, enjoyed company and kept me sane. He would always greet people, even complete strangers with a smile and great attitude, and expected the same in return. People keep thanking me for being there and looking after Jonathan, saying he would never have made it this far without me, but that worked both ways. Jonathan was there for me as much as I were for him, and I will never forget that. We didn't have the riches in life or the holidays we wanted, and always seemed to be paying off debt, but my life was enriched for having Jonathan in it and for allowing me to share 27 wonderful years of my life as his partner, best friend and husband. Jonathan's life had plenty of meaning, my memories of him, his humour and his love will remain forever in my heart, and I will cherish every moment I spent with him, for the rest of my life.

