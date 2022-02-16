Stunning coastal sanctuary

news, property, Real estate, house for sale, Tura Beach, 29 Surf Circle, Merimbula Realty

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Devoted to celebrating the postcard ocean views and delivering an unmatched lifestyle with premium finishes this four bedroom coastal sanctuary perched high on the street is simply superb. From the open plan main living area with huge picture windows and high ceilings framing the azure vistas plus a grand and enticing entrance foyer with a skylight that lets in an extraordinary amount of light, to the sleek modern kitchen with a wide range of Miele appliances as well as high quality finishes throughout, it is the many little thoughtful touches that set this stunning residence apart. Glass balustrading creates a sensational spot to entertain on the upstairs balcony gazing out to the ocean and headland and a separate alfresco off the kitchen creates a private sun capturing haven. Wormy Chestnut hardwood flooring, a crisp modern palette of neutral colours, fantastic master suite with fitted walk-in robe, sublime ensuite bathroom and ducted reverse cycle Fujitsu air-conditioning zoned with each bedroom independent. Bedroom two has its own entrance from a lovely small terrace and its own large ensuite with stone bath while bedrooms three and four open to the rear garden and an inviting tiled courtyard. Lounge, dining and three of the bedrooms enjoy a soft solution dyed carpet giving the ultimate in luxury and warmth. Extra-large double garage with internal stairs, separate laundry and fully landscaped gardens ensure privacy and easy care. Polished to perfection, you must come and see this amazing home for yourself.

