Rotary van offering free health checks at Merimbula and Eden

news, local-news,

The Men's Health Education Rotary Van is a true lifesaver, and will be visiting the Bega Valley to provide free health checks. The MHERV project tours rural and regional NSW testing men for signs of ill health. Most men in these areas don't see their doctor for years at a time. High blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol often do not show symptoms until it's too late. Since August 2017, 10,237 people have been tested by the MHERV project, 5871 of those had test results that indicated a condition that a doctor would be likely to treat. However, 436 men were found to have been in "immediate danger", mostly because their blood pressure was through the roof. A registered nurse travels with the van conducting the tests. Head along between 9.30am and 3.30pm. On February 22 and 23, MHERV will visit Pambula Men's Shed on Merimbola St, just below the Pambula Hospital, between 9.30am and 3.30pm. On Thursday, 24 and Friday 25 the van will be behind the library in Eden. Hundreds of local Rotarians and other volunteers are hosting the MHERV visits throughout NSW. Local Rotary Club members hope the visits across the Bega Valley will attract both locals and visitors for an all-important health check-up.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/904715c1-b49f-450d-afe7-7c1da53c8cc0.png/r29_0_917_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg