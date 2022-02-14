sport, local-sport,

The Pambula Panthers are planning to enter teams in all junior grades from the under nines right through to the under 17s. Club officials said they were also looking to include a youth girls squad (12-15 years). Interested under 15s and under 17s players are welcome to join in at the senior pre-season training runs each Wednesday from 6pm at the Pambula Sporting Complex. Junior only pre-season day and times are still being confirmed by the club with the season looking to have an April 23 start. Junior registrations are open online now at www.playhq.com/afl/register/197105. All parents must register as a volunteer and a parents meeting will be held early in March. It is a new registration system, so parents are asked to be patient, but if you have any inquiries about registration, contact Glen on 0400567212.

Panthers calling for cubs to sign up