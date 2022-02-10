City meets Country at the Down South Jazz Club

It's a special evening for jazz lovers on Thursday, February 24 when the Down South Jazz Club presents 'City Meets Country' at Club Sapphire Merimbula. The show will start with an exquisite trio first bracket with three of Australia's finest musicians, Peter Locke (piano), Rob Brice (guitar) and Mike Walsh (bass), later to be joined by two fabulous local musicians; Ken Vatcher (drums) and Paul Dion (reeds) for a selection of favourite swinging jazz standards and a sprinkling of original compositions by Peter and Paul. Peter Locke, Rob Brice and Mike Walsh are a rare event in music, each performing internationally in a variety of musical settings and both considered masters of their respective crafts. When performing together they create a unique connection that reaches audiences of all ages and genres, resulting in unexpected musical serendipities. Peter, Rob and Mike introduce audiences to new repertoires including originals and classical arrangements of jazz standards. Peter Locke is a highly respected professional performer with many years of experience having played with the Daly Wilson Big Band, Brad Charles Big Band and John Morrison's Swing City among others. He was also resident jazz pianist at City Tattersall's Club, Sydney for around seven years and has backed many of Australia's top jazz vocalists. He has played for the Down South Jazz Club many times in the past with the likes of Marie Wilson, Di Bird, Johnny Nicol, Bob Barnard, Benny's Boys. Rob Brice is a highly accomplished guitarist having performed with leading jazz artists including the late Bernie McGann, Bob Gebhart, Delilah, Ike Isaacs (of Stephane Grappelli fame) and Tony Barnard's guitar ensemble. In the commercial world he has worked with Dionne Warwick and Australia's Colleen Hewitt. Mike Walsh (acoustic bass) has played many jazz venues in Sydney including the Basement and the Hilton Hotel performing with most of Sydney's top jazz musicians and has also played many Sydney and regional festivals in Australia and New Zealand including Napier's Art Deco Festival. The second bracket brings these three fine musicians together with two much loved local musicians. Multi-instrumentalist Paul Dion and drummer Ken Vatcher are well known in the area and no strangers to the Down South Jazz Club. Paul has appeared at DSJC on many occasions, the last one being in December 2020 when he joined other local musicians at Club Sapphire's Rockpool. Ken's last appearance for DSJC was in May last year. He is the drummer of choice for many visiting performers who rely on local musicians for a rhythm section. Ken is also the beat man for what seems like at least half of the bands that regularly work around this area. This rare occasion of city meeting country performers will cost $15 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on the DSJC web site. You can also call Aileen Walsh on 02 6495 9853, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door. The Club Sapphire bistro opens at 5.30 pm for those who wish to have a meal first.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/171fc889-fc04-4b24-a457-fac7336ca1c9.jpg/r0_41_774_478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg