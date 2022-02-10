World Day of Prayer at Merimbula

news, local-news,

The World Day of Prayer will be hosted by St Clements Anglican Church, Merimbula on Friday, March 4 at 10.30am. Organisor Marie Carter said that all churches in the area had been invited to take part and that the Reverend Brian Roberts would open the service. "Due to COVID restrictions please let us know close to the day if you are attending as seating arrangements need to be made," Marie said. Afterwards the congregation will be invited to get together for a chat or coffee at the Merimbula RSL Club. Marie said the theme of the World Day of Prayer was 'I know the plans I have for you' and felt is was going to make for a "lovely service". The World Day of Prayer is an international ecumenical Christian laywomen's initiative. It is run under the motto "Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action," and is celebrated annually in over 170 countries on the first Friday in March. The movement aims to bring together women of various races, cultures and traditions in a yearly common Day of Prayer, as well as in closer fellowship, understanding and action throughout the year. Contact Marie Carter on 6495 4097 or 0414 148 581 if you would like to attend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/25a9d5ae-aab3-4c6d-a266-5b326ce93ce4.jpg/r5_0_2010_1133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg