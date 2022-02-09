Premier wants theatre 'over the line'

news, local-news,

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said he wanted to get the Twyford Theatre project "over the line" following a tour of the facility during a visit to the area. Previous member for Bega Andrew Constance was instrumental in getting $7.4m in funding from the Department of Regional NSW for the theatre to be built. However unforeseen circumstances regarding the electricity connection and cost increases over and above a planned 10 per cent contingency has left the theatre still to be completed. Tyword Theatre ambassador and committee member Frankie J Holden said the committee had "put their hand up for assistance" and a project manager from the department had visited the site. Frankie J said the project manager would be coming back with a report on how best to get the theatre completed and how much it would cost. "The fact that the Premier found time to tour the theatre I saw as a positive sign. We are just 10 per cent away from completion," he said. "He is a ware that it is a great cultural asset for the Bega Valley and an important link through touring companies, to the cultural economy," Frankie J said. "We really want to invest in these projects," Mr Perrottet said. "Arts and culture are incredibly important to our state whether in Sydney or regional NSW." "Andrew's advocacy for this project has been instrumental in providing the funding to date; we want to get this over the line. I'm sure we'll be able to do that if Fiona (Kotvojs) is elected," Mr Perrottet said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/d3bcd06c-f8ff-42e3-9f83-90591cb3269b.jpg/r36_0_1563_863_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg