Dusky comp draws big field

sport, local-sport,

The Merimbula Big Game and Lake Angling Club's annual Dusky Challenge ran over the weekend with a record field of 58 anglers including 17 juniors. The event was strictly catch and release with all prizes based off brag mat photo entries. The club congratulates Stuart Pentin, the overall senior winner (lure fishing) for his 82cm catch along with junior winner Cooper Bland. Cooper landed a magnificent 80.8cm dusky with runner-up Riley Parks reeling in a great 55.4cm catch. Cody Herd led the field using bait and secured a $400 cash prize with his 75.2cm catch in the Kiah River. Runner-up in the seniors (bait or lure) was David Hay who landed a 74cm catch at Mogareeka. Members congratulated club lifetime member Robert Wood, who took out the top cumulative prize with five fish totalling 2.73metres. Offshore with water temps reaching 25 degrees the marlin have continued their southwards run and are being sought off Merimbula and Eden. Dolphin fish (mahi mahi) are now expected at the FAD. Ocean flathead both sand and tiger remain active along the 25 fathom mark between Turingal Head and Long Point as well as off Eden. Morwong are plentiful try close to the rocks off Long Point. Gummy shark are available at reef edges and together with flathead off Tura Golf Course. There are some lovely calamari squid being taken from the Merimbula Wharf later in the evening or very early morning. Prawn like No 3 jigs are working best. Luderick are starting to fire up and are responding to artificial lures as expected. Schools of trevally remain. Some lovely kingfish are active in the Merimbula Top Lake. For dusky flathead and trevally the best times in the Merimbula Channel are about the bottom or top of the tide. Pambula Lake is fishing well. There are lots of trevally, tailor and dusky flathead. Best results for dusky flathead about the last of the run out tide. Try along the river from the shark hole and the upper channel. Fishing in the Bega River is improving although the waters remain muddy and. Best results reported from Mogareeka where large dusky flathead as well as trevally and tailor are active. The Fishing Clubhouse in Spencer Park will be open on Friday from 6pm and the monthly Species champ awarded at approximately 7pm. Visitors are welcome. MBGLAC Memberships, renewals and more at www.mbglac.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/d197f401-0a04-469c-ba21-3febb03473fd_rotated_270.JPG/r0_86_1224_778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dusky comp draws big field