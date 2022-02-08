sport, local-sport,

An overcast day welcomed sailors to Wallagoot lake. But overcast and the chance of rain did not put off sailors. The club welcomed the Groves family from Cooma for the day with a small fleet enjoying sailing lessons, while 10 other boats lined up for sprint races. Officials said variable weather prevailed on the day, but the winds were most consistently 8-10 knots out of the southeast. The second race start was mayhem with Geoff capsizing on the line causing a cascade of forced tacks as boats avoided the stricken Geoff and then the boats that had tacked across their bow. Tony Hasting on the F14 catamaran "Alpha Omega" blitzed all the boats around the course taking line honours for each race. Of the other faster boats Dereck on his Contender "Roughy was second across the line in two races and after correcting time, made one win and two seconds. Similarly Rob Morton in his RS100 "Forty Two" was second across the line in three races and third for two races, taking one first, second and third place after correcting time. Officials said while the faster boats can blitz the field, the corrected times tended to balance the odds and it turned out to be a good day for the sabres. On corrected times Neil Fisher in his Sabre "Windsong" had a great day with two wins, two seconds and 1 third place. Sian Morton in her Sabre "Gillyweed" improved over the day to take two firsts and two thirds. Rod Anderson's ability to get his Sabre "Rising Star" going meant he took a second and two third positions. The club is always interested in new members and anyone who is interested can bring their boat down. Races start at 12:30 pm every Saturday. The club offers sailing lessons, club boats for hire to race, good fun and friendship. For more details visit the club's website at wlbc.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/659097e9-5500-4976-b8c6-6b0dd381b9cb.JPG/r0_437_4608_3041_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sailing sprints run on Wallagoot