Sharing the love time at Pambula

With Valentine's Day approaching, that means it's Share the Love time at Pambula and customers could be in the running to win a very special hamper. Pambula Business Chamber is organising a special promotion which doesn't rely on too much close contact given that COVID is still circulating. "This campaign will replace the 'Share the Love' weekend incorporating the Bush Dance that had to be postponed due to COVID restrictions being extended," Pambula Business Chamber president Michelle Pettigrove said. Businesses have a book of free raffle tickets from Pambula Newsagency to give out to their favourite customers to thank them for sharing the love and shopping local. "Businesses can decide the criteria, could be just for shopping with you, spending over $50, the business decides," Ms Pettigrove said. "They will then be in the running to win a fabulous hamper of goodies donated by our own very generous Pambula businesses," she added. The draw will be at COB on Valentine's Day Monday, February 14. She said anyone who wanted to help could do so by donating something for the hamper whether a product or a voucher.

