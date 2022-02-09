7.8 acres close to town

news, property,

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Kerrisons Lane is only four minutes to the centre of town. And yet, this home tucked away on 7.8 gorgeous acres feels like a retreat, making every day like a holiday. It's a three bedroom home, with the third being separated from the main house via a breezeway and it's currently being used as a large workshop. It can be whatever you wish it to be through, perhaps a studio, an office, or a sewing room, or add a kitchenette and it's an extended family's retreat. Conveniently, the home has been designed for single-level living. The house is elevated to take in the views of Jellat and the mountains, and this elevation has allowed for a large storage area or workshop under the home. A huge living area with raked ceilings and high windows features in the main house. The second bedroom has an ensuite while the main is next to the renovated bathroom. Entertaining is easy with a great kitchen along with separate living and dining areas, and both the living and dining having balconies that face the north, as the house does. The double carport to the side flows to a courtyard and this provides ground-level access to the rear of the home. Meanwhile, lots of lovely plantings have created a very easy-care garden. The 7.8 acre (or 3.19 hectare) block is like a battle-axe, meaning you'll have neighbours to the front that you can barely see, but you'll also have a level of privacy which few homes can offer, all accessed by your sealed driveway. You'll also have your own tank water via the 100,000 litre concrete tank, along with fencing suitable for horses or cows. View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home. View the full digital edition of this week's real estate supplement here: https://specialpubs.austcommunitymedia.com.au/e-realestate/NSW/FSCRE/3dissue

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/40b2a472-27d5-4ece-96f4-54c930c0a7db.jpg/r12_489_5242_3444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg